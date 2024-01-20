Israel to get 'real slap in the face' if aggression expanded, warns Hezbollah

With Israel continuing to pound southern Lebanon, a top Hezbollah official on Friday (Jan 19) gave a stern warning to the "enemy" Jewish country that there will be a response in case of continued escalation. It is noteworthy that the Lebanon-Israel border has witnessed frequent cross-border attacks since the commencement of the conflict in Gaza. Hezbollah, closely linked to Iran, is widely regarded as a proxy for the Iranian government.

In a statement, Hezbollah's Naim Qassem said, "If Israel decides to expand its aggression, it will receive a real slap in the face in response." He also added that normalcy on the Lebanon-Israel border can only be attained if the "aggression in Gaza" is put to an end.

"The enemy must know the party is ready, that we are preparing based on the principle that an endless aggression can happen, just like our will to push back the aggression is infinite," he continued.

Reports suggest that over 195 people have been killed in Lebanon due to the Israeli strikes. Among them, at least 142 were Hezbollah militants. Meanwhile, in the counterstrikes by the Iran-backed militia, 15 in Israel have been killed, nine of whom were soldiers and six civilians, reports said citing the Israeli Army.

Preemptive strike called off?

Israel, which found itself shocked on October 7 in the wake of an attack by Hamas on its soil, declared war against the Palestinian militant group.

Speaking over Israeli plans in the early stages of the war, a former army chief and a member of Israel's war cabinet Gadi Eisenkot reportedly said that Israel was all ready to carry out a preemptive strike against Lebanon's Hezbollah militia. However, he added that such a move was called off at the last minute as there was a danger of a spillover.

The humanitarian toll of the Gaza war is increasing day by day. “The inhumane living conditions — almost no drinking water, clean toilets or ability to keep the surroundings clean — will allow hepatitis A to spread further,” the WHO chief warned in a statement on X social media platform.

(With inputs from agencies)