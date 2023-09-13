'Gender apartheid'? Iran proposes harsher laws, including up to 10 years in prison for violating Hijab laws

Iran is reportedly considering implementing harsher laws that could put women behind bars for up to 10 years if they continue to defy the country's mandatory hijab law.

As per the Guardian, under these proposed stricter dress code regulations, even businesses that serve women without a hijab could face shutdowns.

The United Nations have described these measures as "gender apartheid." Here's what you need to know.

Iran's 'gender apartheid' law

As per reports, the new draft law contains harsh sentences that are comparable to those imposed on murderers and drug traffickers.

It includes severe penalties, such as more than 60 lashes, heavy fines, and lengthy prison sentences.

Hossein Raeesi, an Iranian human rights lawyer, says, "That's ridiculous to even think about."

The draft law also warns businesses of possible closure and other serious consequences if they serve women with "improper dress code."

A tightening noose?

Security and women's rights activists allege that Iranian authorities are investing in smart cameras with facial recognition technology, which can also send alerts when large gatherings occur.

Additionally, security forces are said to be setting up more checkpoints to detain women who do not comply with the dress code, those planning to protest on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death.

These stricter regulations, as per the Guardian, coincide with increased patrolling by Iran's so-called "morality police" and further "gender segregation" in various public spaces, including universities, hospitals, parks, and workplaces.

A group of experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council see this as an apparent attempt at "suppressing women and girls into total submission."

Iranian women agree.

Talking to the Guardian, an Iranian journalist said: "With the new law, the government is telling us women that we will go to prison for up to 10 years if we don't wear a hijab. What next? A death penalty for defying the new hijab law?"

Another Iranian woman feels like the government wants to "erase women from society."

"The Islamic Republic has taken a cue from the Taliban to slowly ban us from public places. They want to erase women from society," said the Tehran-based finance student.

Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA) reported that the new law is under review by Iran's Guardian Council — a powerful body responsible for vetting legislation and overseeing elections.

If they endorse the bill, it would return to parliament and could come into effect as early as October, said HRA.

This development comes a year after the death of 22-year-old Amini, who died in custody after being detained for allegedly wearing the Islamic headscarf incorrectly. Her death, reportedly due to police beatings, triggered significant unrest in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)

