Israel on Saturday (Jan 25) released 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange of release of four Israeli hostages by Hamas, as per the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, AFP reported citing Israel's prison service.

"After the conclusion of the necessary activities in the prisons and the approval of political authorities, all the terrorists were released from the Ofer and Ktziot prisons," the statement read, adding that a total of 200 prisoners had been freed.

Crowds of Palestinians were seen in joy as freed prisoners reach Ramalla, according to the AFP report.

Initially, Israel released 70 Palestinian prisoners into Egypt out of the 200 who were supposed to be released, according to the Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV reported.

This comes after Hamas released four Israeli hostages, identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag.

The 200 Palestinians prisoners include long-serving inmates and others with lengthy sentences.

Israel will be deporting 70 of these prisoners outside of Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Among those 200 prisoners, Israel is also releasing a Palestinian inmate who has spent the longest continuous period in Israeli detention, Mohammed al-Tous.

Tous, 69, was jailed for nearly four decades, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group.

He is a member of Fatah, the movement founded by late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Tous was on the list of detainees to be released in exchange for four Israeli hostages released on Saturday by Hamas, the NGO told AFP.

After the exchange is done, Israeli forces are set to withdraw from Gaza's Netzarim Corridor, paving the way for displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in the north of the enclave.

Israel said that Palestinians who have been convicted of killing Israelis should be permanently deported if they are freed under the hostage-ceasefire agreement.

Moreover, they would not be allowed to return to homes in the West Bank or Gaza.

Hamas released four Israeli hostages

Earlier in the day, Hamas released four Israeli hostages, identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag.

The soldiers were members of an all-female surveillance unit stationed near Nahal Oz on the Gaza border and were responsible for monitoring activity in the area when they were taken hostage during the Hamas terror attack of 7 October 2023.

All four hostages have met with their parents at an IDF facility near Re'im, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

