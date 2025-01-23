As part of a demonstration against the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, some right-wing activists in Israel staged a mock display of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel's central city of Kfar Saba overnight on Thursday (Jan 23), Times of Israel reported.

The demonstrators used mannequins dressed up in clothes resembling Hamas operatives with military fatigues, green headbands and fake weapons standing atop a white pickup truck, similar to the ones which were driven across the Gaza border into Israel.

Three suspects detained

Israeli police have launched an investigation into the protest and detained three suspects on charges of “disorderly conduct in a public place,” as confirmed by authorities.

A small sign pasted on the back of the truck read, “The display is for illustration purposes only!” Times of Israel reported citing Walla news.

The demonstration left some residents alarmed. “I was afraid they would kill me,” one local told the outlet as per Times of Israel.

“I was so scared and I was sure that terrorists had entered Kfar Saba from Samaria (in the West Bank)," she added.

The protest was intended to show opposition to the ceasefire-hostage exchange deal that took effect on Sunday morning. Under the agreement, Hamas is set to release 33 Israeli hostages—both alive and deceased—over 42 days, while Israel will free nearly 2,000 Palestinian security detainees in return.

'Glimpse of what will happen'

Right-wing activist Ayelet Lash defended the protest in a post on X, claiming it was meant to offer “a glimpse of what will happen if the State of Israel does not hurry to occupy Jenin, expel its terrorists, and establish a Jewish settlement there.” Lash further warned that, without action, “Nukhba terrorists will drag the girls of Kfar Saba to Jenin.”

