Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi rebels on Wednesday (Jan 22) released the crew of the Galaxy Leader more than a year after they seized the Bahamas-flagged vessel off the Yemeni Red Sea coast.

Advertisment

Citing Houthi-owned media, a report by the news agency Reuters on Thursday said that the crew were handed to Oman in coordination with the three-day-old truce in the ongoing Gaza war between Israel and Hamas.

Also read | Trump re-designates Iranian-backed Houthi rebels as ‘foreign terrorist organisation’

The crew comprises 25 nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico, and Romania. The vessel was chartered by Japan's Nippon Yusen.

Advertisment

A relief after over 13 months

A video showed the crew at the Sanaa Airport waiting to board an Omani Royal Air Force aircraft.

Also watch | Top officials begin discussions for second stage of Gaza ceasefire deal

Advertisment

The crew appeared visibly relieved, with some members shouting greetings to Yemen, and one embracing a Houthi man, and others shaking hands with Omani officials upon boarding the aircraft.

The Galaxy Leader was intercepted more than 13 months ago.

UN welcomes the release of the Galaxy Leader crew

The United Nations (UN) welcomed the release of the Galaxy Leader crew.

"We welcome the release of the 25-member crew of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship that was taken hostage in November 2023 while transiting the Red Sea," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

Also read | West Asia crisis: Houthis likely to limit attacks in Red Sea to Israel-affiliated ships

"In a statement, Hans Grundberg, our special envoy for Yemen, said that this is a step in the right direction. He urged Ansar Allah (Houthis) to continue these positive steps on all fronts, including ending all maritime attacks," Haq added.

(With inputs from agencies)