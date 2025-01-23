US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reinstate the "foreign terrorist organisation" designation for Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the White House announced on Wednesday (Jan 22).

Former president Joe Biden had lifted that label when he took over the White House from Trump in 2021, before calling them a "specially designated global terrorist" entity, a slightly less severe classification that still allowed for humanitarian aid to reach the war-torn country.

Humanitarian organisations' concerns influenced Biden’s decision

Biden's decision was shaped by concerns from humanitarian organisations, who warned that they would have to pull out of Yemen if the US didn't adjust its approach. The issue was that these organisations had to work with the Houthi rebels, who control much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

To address this, the Biden administration made a distinction between designating the Houthis as terrorists and allowing humanitarian aid to continue flowing into Yemen.

His administration argued that taking the Houthis off the FTO list was necessary for civilians in Yemen to have better access to aid amid a bloody civil war.

Houthis carried over 100 attacks on merchant ships

The recent move grants the US government additional sanctions authority, giving Trump more tools to go after the Iran-backed Yemeni terror group.

"The Houthis' activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade," the White House said in a statement.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, have carried out over 100 attacks on ships in the Red Sea since November 2023. They claim these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians amidst Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza. They have sunk two vessels, seized another, and caused the deaths of at least four seafarers.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping, compelling companies to redirect their routes through longer and costlier journeys around southern Africa for over a year.

The implementation of this order is expected to take several weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)