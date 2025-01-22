Thousands of refugees who were approved to travel to the US before a January 27 deadline suspending the US's refugee resettlement programme, have had their plans cancelled by President Donald Trump's administration.

Advertisment

These refugees are now stranded at different locations in the world.

The officials have been directed to stop the refugee referral process overseas and to halt the Biden administration programme that allowed private US citizens to sponsor refugees.

Also read: Donald Trump inauguration: Here's a low down of the executive orders Trump signed on Day 1 in White House

Advertisment

'Suspended until further notice'

Associated Press reviewed an email on Wednesday by the US agency overseeing refugee processing and arrival, which told the staff and stakeholders that “refugee arrival to the United States have been suspended until further notice”.

Donald Trump signed the suspension in an executive order on Monday (Jan 20) after the swearing-in ceremony.

Advertisment

This has left open the possibility that people who had undergone the lengthy process to be approved as refugees and permitted to come to the US, and had flights booked before that deadline, might still be able to get in under the wire.

Also read: Trump signs executive order to pull US out of World Health Organization

“All previously scheduled travel of refugees to the United States is being cancelled, and no new travel bookings will be made. RSCs should not request travel for any additional refugee cases at this time,” CNN reported, citing a State Department memo.

“Additionally, all refugee case processing and pre-departure activities are also suspended. RSCs and IOM should not move refugees to transit centers in anticipation of travel and should halt all pre-departure activities for refugee cases. No new referrals should be made into the USRAP,” the memo added.

Also read: Trump signs executive order to delay TikTok ban in US by 75 days

However, there have been exceptions made for Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, including those who worked for the US abroad, allowing them to travel.

Moreover, refugees who are already within the US will also continue to receive support services.

People who are majorly affected include more than 1,600 Afghans who have been cleared to resettle in the US as part of the programme set by the Biden administration after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

However, it is unclear yet what prompted Trump's administration to change.

(With inputs from agencies)