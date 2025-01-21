President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20) signed an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Advertisment

The move comes after Trump's repeated criticism of the WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the White House hours after his inauguration, Trump said the US was paying far more to the UN health body, even more than China.

"World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," the US president said.

Advertisment

In his new executive order, Trump directed agencies to "pause the future transfer of any United States Government funds, support, or resources to the WHO" and to "identify credible and transparent United States and international partners to assume necessary activities previously undertaken by the WHO."

His administration also announced plans to review and rescind Biden's 2024 US Global Health Security Strategy, which was aimed at preventing, detecting and responding to the contagions, and infectious disease threats "as soon as practicable."

The move is significant, as the US is the WHO's largest financial contributor, providing around 18 per cent of its total funding.

Advertisment

During several instances, Trump had accused the WHO of mishandling the Covid pandemic, failing to adopt necessary reforms, and being influenced by politics.

This is not the first time Trump has attempted to withdraw from the WHO. In 2020, he took significant steps to quit the body, accusing it of aiding China's efforts to "mislead the world" about the origins of Covid.

WHO 'regrets' US decision to withdraw

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said that it regretted Trump's decision to withdraw from the UN agency.

"The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the organisation," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters.

Also read: Trump could impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico on Feb 1, Ottawa says 'ready to respond'

Trump sworn in as 47th US President

On Monday (Jan 20), Trump took oath as the 47th president of the United States at the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said in his oath.

After taking the oath, Trump said, "My life was saved for a reason, I was saved by God to make America great again."

At 78, Trump became the oldest president in the United States' history. This also marks the first time a convicted felon has become the US president.

During his inaugural address, Donald Trump said that “the golden age of America begins right now.”

Speaking of inflation in the country, Trump reiterated his earlier slogan of 'drill baby drill', referring to his promise to drill for oil.

"The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill," Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)