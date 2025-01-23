New US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday promised steadfast support for Israel in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two days after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Rubio spoke to Netanyahu to "underscore that maintaining the United States' steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for President Trump," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio also "congratulated the Prime Minister on Israel's successes against Hamas and Hezbollah and pledged to work tirelessly to help free all remaining hostages held in Gaza," she said.

Israel and Hamas began implementing a ceasefire in their 15-month war on Sunday that includes an exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Former US president Joe Biden had pushed for months for a deal along the same outlines. Trump sent an envoy to help push through an agreement before he took office, although the Republican has since said he is not confident the deal will hold.

