Israel will not allow Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza Strip until Hamas arranges the release of female civilian hostage, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The Israeli female hostage Arbel Yehud was scheduled to be released today as per the ceasefire agreement.

“Israel has received four female hostage soldiers from the Hamas terrorist group today, and in return will release security prisoners” according to the deal, the PMO said.

“In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip, until the arrangement of the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today,” the PMO statement added.

This further means that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will not be withdrawing from part of the Netzarim Corridor tomorrow.

According to the deal, Israel was supposed to withdraw from the northern half of the corridor on day seven of the ceasefire agreement, allowing Palestinians to return to north Gaza via the coastal road.

Arbel Yehud to be released next Saturday

An official from the Hamas group told Reuters that mediators have been informed that the female hostage Arbel Yehud is alive and will be released next Saturday.

Israel accused Hamas of violating the deal by releasing female hostage soldiers before all of the living civilian women captives.

Hamas released four hostage female soldiers

This comes after Hamas on Saturday released four hostage female soldiers, Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy.

The soldiers were members of an all-female surveillance unit stationed near Nahal Oz on the Gaza border and were responsible for monitoring activity in the area when they were taken hostage during the Hamas terror attack of October 7, 2023.

