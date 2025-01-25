Hamas on Saturday (Jan 25) handed over four women Israeli hostages slated for release to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross as part of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

The four hostages, all Israeli soldiers - Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag. "A short while ago, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, the four returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

Four female Israeli hostages in military uniform on stage in Gaza City. Photograph: (Reuters)

They will be taken to an IDF facility near the Gaza border for medical checkups. Afterwards, they will be moved to a hospital where they will meet their families for the first time in 477 days.

🟡The IDF has completed its preparations to receive the hostages returning to Israel from Gaza.



The returning hostages will receive medical care and personal support at established and prepared initial reception points. Afterward, they will be transferred to hospitals and… pic.twitter.com/Q9JoUsY5no — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 25, 2025

The soldiers were members of an all-female surveillance unit stationed near Nahal Oz on the Gaza border, and were responsible for monitoring activity in the area when they were taken hostage during the Hamas terror attack of 7 October 2023.

Here's what we know about the released soldiers:

Karina Ariev, 20: On 7 October 2023, Ariev texted her family, “If I don’t live, take care of Mom and Dad all their lives. Don’t give up. Live.” Her family describes her as someone who enjoys cooking, singing, dancing, and writing poetry. A video released by Hamas last year showed Ariev and her colleague, Daniella Gilboa, requesting their freedom.

Daniella Gilboa, 20: Daniella’s name was originally Danielle, but her parents changed it after her abduction, following a Jewish tradition that a name change could influence fate. In videos from her kidnapping, Gilboa appeared injured, with a foot wound, as militants forced her into a vehicle bound for Gaza.

Naama Levy, 20: Levy, a soldier and triathlete, was seen in a widely circulated video from 7 October, wearing blood-stained grey sweatpants while being taken from her base.

Liri Albag, 19: The youngest of the group, Albag, was seen in a video released by Hamas earlier this month during ceasefire negotiations.

The first stage of the prisoner exchange was completed on Sunday (Jan 19), with Hamas releasing three Israeli civilian hostages while Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners.

As part of the ceasefire deal, Hamas is set to release 33 hostages during the first phase, including women, children, the elderly, and individuals in poor health.

