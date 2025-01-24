Hamas released the names of four female hostages who will be released on Saturday (Jan 25). The Israeli officials have requested media outlets not to disclose the names of the hostages likely to be released until their families are informed.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the country has received the list of names from the mediators of the Gaza ceasefire. It said Israel would release a comment on the list later.

Among the 33 hostages on the original list, seven female hostages remain in Hamas captivity.

The female hostages are Arbel Yehud, 29, and Shiri Silberman Bibas, 33; and soldiers Liri Albag, 19, Karina Ariev, 20, Agam Berger, 21, Danielle Gilboa, 20, and Naama Levy, 20.

'Violation of ceasefire'

The list of names of the female hostages released by Hamas is an apparent violation of the ceasefire agreement, the Times of Israel reported.

The female hostages are said to be Israeli soldiers - Karina Ariev, 20, Daniella Gilboa, 20, Naama Levy, 20, Liri Albag, 19, BBC reported.

Under the ceasefire deal, it was agreed that female civilians would be released first, then the female soldiers and elderly. In the end, those who are deemed extremely ill will be released.

This would mark the second exchange of hostages since the Gaza ceasefire came into effect on January 19.

In the first phase of the exchange, three hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners were released.

According to Reuters, the exchange is likely to begin on Saturday afternoon.

Israel has previously told Hamas that it expects Arbel Yehud to be released this weekend, Times of Israel reported. Yehud is believed to be held by the Islamic Jihad terror group and not Hamas, leading to concern in Jerusalem about her release.

