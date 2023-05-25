Fox News dismantles set built on Tucker Carlson's property: Reports

Fox News, which fired its prominent host Tucker Carlson last month, has now gone ahead and dismantled the studio it built in a barn at his home in Maine, reported several media outlets including The Guardian.

However, The Guardian quoted a source who claimed that the studio had not been taken down.

“We removed the equipment (which we own) after building a custom studio at our expense – we did not tear down the studio,” said the source as per The Guardian.

Tucker Carlson, the host with massive following among conservative voters in the US, was fired by Fox News on April 24 after it settled lawsuit with Dominion Voter Systems. The lawsuit was brought against the network over Donald Trump's lies about voting fraud in 2020 US Presidential Elections. Dominion makes the electronic voting hardware and software. To settle the lawsuit, Fox News had to pay up $787.5 million. Tucker Carlson was seen by many as one of the prominent media faces from Fox News who attempted to suggest that there was indeed a voting fraud.

Fox News has not disclosed reason for Tucker Carlson's firing. On April 24 the network said,Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

There has been widespread speculation about why exactly Tucker Carlson was fired. It was reported by Variety lately that a Fox board member told Carlson that his firing was one of the conditions of the settlement.

“The unnamed board member told Carlson that the condition does not appear in any of the settlement’s documents, and instead was a verbal agreement,” Variety said.

“If Fox didn’t comply, the settlement was off, Carlson was told. Dominion had plenty of leverage given that the $787.5m deal to settle Dominion’s defamation suit against the network wouldn’t officially close until late May.”

The Guardian however reported that a Dominion spokesperson said that full settlement sum was received on April 18, six days before Carlson left the network.

A Fox News spokesperson told Axios that it was “categorically false” that firing of Carlson was part of the Dominion settlement A show on Twitter Earlier this month, Tucker Carlson said that he will move his show to Twitter

In a video posted on Twitter, Carlson ripped mainstream media and then concluded with the news that he will host a show on the platform.

"Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren't many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world. The only one is Twitter. Where we are now," Carlson said.

"Starting soon, we'll be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

