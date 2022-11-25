Ford recalls 634,000 SUVs over under-hood fire risk, owners urged to undertake inspection

dFord Motor Co is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors. The company has also urged owners to have their cars inspected. Ford said while the engines in these SUVs are operating, a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel or fuel vapor to accumulate near hot surfaces, potentially resulting in fire under the hood.

The recall includes 2020-2023 model year Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with 3 cylinder, 1.5 liter engines. Many of them were also recalled in April because of an oil separator housing that could crack and develop a leak, causing an engine fire. Vehicles repaired under the earlier recall will still need the new recall fix, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall covers about 520,000 vehicles in the United States and about 114,000 in other countries. Dealers will update vehicle software to detect whether a fuel injector is cracked once repairs are available. The drivers will also be alerted through a dashboard message.

"If a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be reduced to minimize any risk, while also allowing customers to drive to a safe location and stop the vehicle and arrange for service," Ford added.

Dealers will also install a tube draining fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces and check for excessive fuel odor near the top of the engine.

Ford informed that it had received a total of 54 reports of 1.5 liter under-hood fires, including four with cracked fuel injectors. About 13 others were probably caused by a leaking fuel injector. There are no deaths linked to the recall.

Ford said it is not telling owners to stop driving vehicles under this recall. The company projects a low failure rate for fuel injectors experiencing external leaks.