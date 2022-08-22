Ford confirms it will layoff about 3,000 employees globally amid restructuring

Ford Motors has confirmed that it is going ahead with layoffs, a move that was being speculated for a long time. The decision will affect about 3,000 jobs in the US, Canada and India, including salaried and contractual employees. It has also started notifying workers about the same through internal e-mail, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Ford had reportedly been planning to layoff employees as it is moving ahead with its plans to focus on electric vehicles.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, Chief Executive Jim Farley had hinted at the job cuts. Bloomberg had also reported in July that Ford could cut up to 8,000 jobs.

Earlier in March, the automaker had announced the decision to split itself into two businesses and “go all in” on electric vehicles. One of its auto businesses will focus on electric vehicles, dubbed Ford Model e, while the other will work on internal combustion engines, called Ford Blue.

Chief Executive Farley had said, "Ford is going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us startup speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e together with Ford Blue’s industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that startups can only dream about."



(With inputs from agencies)