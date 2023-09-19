Five Americans freed by Iran land in US after prisoner swap deal: Report

A plane carrying five Americans freed by Iran landed in the United States on Tuesday (September 19), according to a report by CNN citing a US official. This comes a day after they were swapped for the release of five Iranians held in the US after a controversial prisoner swap involving the unfreezing of at least $6 billion of Iranian money by US President Joe Biden’s administration.

According to CNN, the five detainees Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, along with two Americans who have not been publicly named have arrived in Washington DC, a day after being flown out of Tehran on a Qatari government jet to Doha.

Prisoners swapped

As a part of the deal, Tehran and Washington had agreed to swap five prisoners each. The swap comes after months of Qatar-mediated talks and took place after the US and Iran received confirmation that the funds, blocked in South Korea, had been transferred to accounts in Doha.

The rare deal brokered by Qatar between the two arch-enemies triggered an exchange sequence which was agreed upon after at least a reported eight rounds of talks over several months between Iran and the US as they continue to remain at odds over a number of issues.

After the transfer of funds was confirmed, the five American prisoners plus two relatives took off on a Qatari plane from Tehran.

Meanwhile, two out of the five Iranians to be released in the exchange had landed in Doha, as per Iranian media reports, on Monday (Sep 18) and were on their way to Tehran.

Two Iranians released would stay in the US at their request and one detainee would join his family in a third country, according to Iranian officials.

What was the deal about?

The $6 billion frozen in South Korea had been generated by Iran through oil sales to Seoul. It was stuck after the US under former president Donald Trump reimposed sanctions as he withdrew from a landmark nuclear accord of 2015.

Therefore, as a part of the deal, Washington released the funds as well as five Iranians held in the US. O

n Monday, Biden welcomed the return of the American prisoners back home “after enduring years of agony, uncertainty, and suffering,” and also announced a fresh round of sanctions against Iran.

"We will continue to impose costs on Iran for their provocative actions in the region," said the US president. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly, called the swap a humanitarian action.

He added, "It can certainly be a step based upon which in the future other humanitarian actions can be taken."

