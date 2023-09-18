ugc_banner

Five American detainees fly out of Iran in swap deal after $6 billion unfrozen

Tehran, IranEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Sep 18, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

The US citizens who had been detained in Iran, some for nearly a decade were freed after a controversial prisoner swap involving the unfreezing of $6 billion of Iranian oil money. 

A Qatari jet carrying five American citizens who were detained in Iran has left the country for Doha as part of a prisoner exchange, a source with knowledge of the situation told news agency AFP, on Monday (September 18).

The US citizens who had been detained in Iran, some for nearly a decade were freed after a controversial prisoner swap involving the unfreezing of $6 billion of Iranian oil money by the United States President Joe Biden's administration. 

 

This a developing story...More to follow.

 

