FBI opens investigation into Chinese activity every 10 hours: Director Christopher Wray

Terming China the greatest threat to the US economy and its democratic principles, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it is opening an investigation into China every 10 hours.



Addressing the Senate Intelligence Committee members, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that "I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time."



The Senate Intelligence Committee was holding a hearing on threats to the United States from around the world.

On March 6, this year, Wray had said that "We have now over 2,000 investigations that tie back to the Chinese government, and on the economic espionage investigation side alone it's about a 1300 per cent increase over the last several years. We're opening a new investigation into China every ten hours and I can assure the committee that's not because our folks don't have anything to do with their time."



US authorities have been accusing the Chinese government of "pursuing a campaign of intellectual property theft, economic espionage, cyber intrusions that target businesses big and small, all across the country, and academic research institutions."



The threats from China includes the covert harassment of Chinese individuals living in the United States and elsewhere, an operation that the FBI dubbed “Fox Hunt” in a series of indictments last October.

In November 2019, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, led by Sen. Rob Portman, released a 109-page bipartisan report concluding foreign countries "seek to exploit America's openness to advance their national interests" and "the most aggressive of them has been China."

It found China used its Thousand Talents Program, which seeks to recruit academics to gain access to proprietary information, for the past two decades to exploit access to U.S. research labs and academic institutions.

