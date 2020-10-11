Extremely concerned over civilian casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh: EU

The European Union on Sunday expressed "extreme concern" over reports of continued military activity in the Nagorno-Karabakh region despite a ceasefire between warring Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We note with extreme concern the reports of continued military activities, including against civilian targets, as well as civilian casualties," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The EU's latest statement comes as heavy shelling was reported in civilian areas after a ceasefire was brokered between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow.

Armenia meanwhile accused Azerbaijan of shelling civilian areas although Nagorno-Karabakh's leader Arayik Harutyunyan described the situation as "calmer" on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Canada said that Turkey and all external parties should stay out of the conflict after the Erdogan regime said peace efforts by Russia, US and France was bound to fail unless they Armenian forces withdrew from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey has been a firm ally of Azerbaijan and has openly backed its forces on the ground. Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar had earlier said that Azerbaijan's offensive will not stop until Armenia withdrew its forces.

"Until the occupation is over, until the terrorists and mercenaries are taken out of there, nobody should expect our Azeri brothers to stop," Akar said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said that there was a threat of a "regional war" if the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh wasn't controlled. Peace is the basis of our work and we hope to restore stability to the region in a peaceful way," Rouhani said.