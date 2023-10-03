EU pledges support for Ukraine war at ‘historic’ meeting in Kyiv amid US, Slovakia issues

European Union foreign ministers convened in Kyiv on Monday (Oct 2) for the first-ever meeting outside the 27-nation bloc and reiterated its long-term support for the war-torn country. The move is being seen as a show of support after Slovakia recently elected a pro-Russian candidate and the United States Congress passed a temporary spending bill with no aid for the Ukraine war.

‘Historic’ gathering in Kyiv

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell described the gathering in Kyiv as “historic” but also said no concrete announcements would be made.

“It is the first time that we met in a candidate country. And, unfortunately, it was also the first time that the foreign ministers of the European Union met in a country at war,” said Borrell.

The meeting also comes amid growing disagreements among EU members over support for Ukraine and Kyiv’s high-stakes counteroffensive against the Russian forces with no major success so far.

“I am sure that Ukraine and the entire free world are capable of winning this confrontation. But our victory depends directly on our cooperation with you,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the ministers.

Kyiv brushes off US and Slovakia issues

The US Congress recently passed an emergency bill, to stop the government from shutting down, which excluded aid to Ukraine. However, Kyiv has said that they have been assured by the US officials that their support for Ukraine will continue.

“We don’t feel that the U.S support has been shattered...because the United States understands that what is at stake in Ukraine is much bigger than just Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters.

US President Joe Biden said Republicans had pledged to provide Ukraine aid through a separate vote and assured that American support could not be interrupted “under any circumstances.”

Speaking about the election victory of pro-Russian Robert Fico in Slovakia, Kuleba that it was “too early to judge” to judge the impact of politics there.

This comes a day after Fico, following his win, said that the EU and NATO member nation is ready to help Ukraine in a “humanitarian way” but has rejected the prospect of providing any further military aid to Kyiv.

Kuleba also told Borrell that the Kremlin was investing “huge resources” to stir disunity among its allies and urged them to stand firm.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s greatest expectation is precisely that the West and the world will tire of standing on the side of Ukraine in this war,” said the Ukrainian official.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that their being in Kyiv is a signal to Russia indicating the bloc’s determination to support Ukraine over the long term and “until it can win. It is also a message to Russia that it should not count on our weariness.”

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for measures like air defence and guaranteed energy supplies to prepare Ukraine for winter after Russia bombed energy infrastructure last year, saying “We must prevent this together with everything we have, as far as possible.”

Russia about western ‘fatigue’ over Ukraine war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US congressional vote was a sign of increasing divisions in the West over the war, but expects Americans to continue support calling it a “temporary phenomenon.”

“But we have repeatedly said before that according to our forecasts fatigue from this conflict, fatigue from the completely absurd sponsorship of the Kyiv regime, will grow in various countries, including the United States,” said Peskov.



He also defended Fico, saying it was “absurd” to label politicians who support their own country’s national interests as “pro-Russian”.

