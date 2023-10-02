'We will not walk away': Biden pledges support to Ukraine after Congress pauses war-time aid

United States President Joe Biden, on Sunday (Oct 1), vowed support to Ukraine and said that Washington DC would not abandon Kyiv after US Congress passed a stopgap funding bill that omitted aid to Ukraine.

"I want to assure our American allies, the American people and the people in Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away," Biden said in an address from the White House.

Biden said that there was an "overwhelming sense of urgency" to get Congress to pass a new package of assistance to Ukraine in the days and weeks to come as it combats the Russian invasion.

The deal that was passed by Congress, on Saturday (Sep 30), to avoid a US government shutdown, contained no new war-time aid for Ukraine as part of a compromise between Republicans and Democrats.

Democrat Biden lambasted Republicans and pressed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to sidestep another shutdown spectacle when the 45-day stopgap deal, agreed on Saturday, runs out.

"I'm sick and tired of the brinksmanship," Biden said, speaking from the Roosevelt Room at the White House.

"The brinksmanship has to end. There shouldn't be another crisis."

UK PM Sunak says no plan 'here and now' to send military instructors in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday (Oct 1) shot down the plan by British defence minister Grant Shapps who said that the government of Britain will be deploying military instructors in Ukraine, saying that it is not for the “here and now”.

Sunak said the UK PM said he wanted to be "absolutely clear" about the situation after "some misreporting" and said that Britain has been training Ukrainian citizens and soldiers for a long time within the UK.

"What the Defence Secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine," said Sunak.

He added, "But that's something for the long term, not the here and now, there are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict; that's not what's happening. What we are doing is training Ukrainians; we're doing that here in the UK."

(With inputs from agencies)

