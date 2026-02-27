/Epstein Files: Hillary and Bill Clinton agree to 5 topics for depositions. Details inside

Amid the investigations into the Epstein Files, Hillary and Bill Clinton, along with members of the House Oversight Committee, reportedly agreed to five topic areas for the depositions. The areas are as follows:

1. Alleged mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation into Epstein and Maxwell.

2. The circumstances and subsequent investigations of Epstein’s 2019 death.

3. The ways the federal government could effectively combat sex-trafficking rings.

4. How Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sought to curry favour to protect their illegal activities.

5. Potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials.

As a result of the uproar over the sex scandal, the Clintons became the first former US presidential couple to testify before a congressional panel since 1983. The couple appeared before the House Oversight Committee amid an investigation into the criminal network of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Hillary Clinton testifies

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while testifying for the Epstein Files on Thursday (Feb 26), said that she has no information on the criminal activities of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “The Committee justified its subpoena to me based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Let me be as clear as I can. I do not,” she said.

“I do not recall ever encountering Mr Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that," she added. She also said that she, “like every decent person,” has been horrified to learn of Epstein's crimes. “This institutional failure is designed to protect one political party and one public official, rather than to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors, as well as the public who also want to get to the bottom of this matter. My heart breaks for the survivors. And I am furious on their behalf,” she said.

Bill Clinton's ties with Epstein