Elon Musk puts up Twitter memorabilia for auction

Larry, the iconic Twitter blue bird, may have retired, but the signs and other items he graces are still worth a lot. To bank on this, Elon Musk is selling the Twitter building signs and other items from the company, just weeks after it's rebranding as 'X'.

What's up for auction?

As per a BBC report, a total of 584 lots are on offer.

The auction has been named "Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More" includes coffee tables, outsized bird cages, and oil paintings of images that went viral, tens of desks and chairs, a DJ booth, and "enough musical instruments to equip a band".

Also included in the auction is one Twitter sign that still graces the firm's headquarters on 10th Street in San Francisco.

"Bird is still mounted on side of the building. Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits," reads its auction listing.

Last month, the firm tried to remove this sign, but the efforts were temporarily halted by the city's authorities.

How to enter the bid?

As per the BBC report quoting auction house Heritage Global Partners, the minimum offer for each lot is $25 (£19.70).

Bidding will last for two days, from September 12th to 14th. Users can register to bid on the auction house's website.

Some 'big' items

The two oil paintings going up for auction are among the 'big' items of this sale. They're the oil painting renditions of two photographs that went viral on the platform.

One is of TV host Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded selfie that was clicked at the Academy Awards back in 2014.

The second one dates back to November 2012 and was at the time Twitter platform's most-liked tweet. The image was shared by Former US President Barack Obama when he was re-elected for his second term.

Musical instruments including guitars, drum kits, amplifiers, and a DJ booth equipped with a controller, mixers and speakers.