Musk vs Zuck | Musk says 'may need' surgery before the epic cage match

An epic battle, heightened tensions and a cage. This is what the world expects from the "cage match" that is slated to happen between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. However, as per a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk may need to undergo a surgery before the epic fight.

Raincheck?

Taking to X on Sunday night, the SpaceX CEO wrote: "Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow."

"May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week," he added.

May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

Users were quick to sympathise and advise Musk to bow out from the fight. As one X user put it: "Stop dude! Seriously. With your history of spine issues, this is a very poor decision that can have consequences well beyond what you can anticipate. It can affect the future of everything you are trying to do with your amazing companies."

The announcement has cast doubt on whether the physical fight is happening or not. However, Musk and Zuckerberg continue to fuel interest by taking jabs at each other on social media.

Recently, on Sunday, keeping the interest alive, Musk posted on X, that the fight would be live-streamed on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. He also said that proceeds from the fight will go to charity for veterans.

To this, Zuckerberg aka Zuck responded, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

How the cage match came about

The two tech billionaires "agreed" to the in-person face-off in late June, reports news agency AP.

Back then, responding to a post about Meta launching Threads, a platform to rival X, Musk took the first jab and remarked, "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options."

The comment which garnered thousands of likes, had one user jokingly warn Musk that Zuckerberg has jiu jitsu training. To this, the eccentric billionaire replied "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

Zuckerbeg too appeared to be up for the match, and finally Musk proposed the Vegas Octagon.

(With inputs from agencies)

