Tesla's 'purr'fect twist: Musk's company rolls out cardboard 'cybertruck' cat beds in China

Elon Musk's Tesla has taken an eccentric turn by introducing a novel cat bed in China, known as the "Cybertruck multifunctional corrugated cat litter."

This peculiar offering, crafted entirely from cardboard, mimics the design aesthetics of Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck, reported the New York Post.

Priced at 89 Chinese Yuan (approximately $12), the cat bed's design emulates the distinctive angles seen in Tesla's anticipated electric vehicle.

The product listing on Tesla's Chinese website highlights the bed's "futuristic shape" and "semi-open cat litter," providing a practical yet stylish option for cat owners.

Unique features and assembly

The cat bed comes complete with a built-in "scratch board," composed of robust and moisture-resistant corrugated paper.

As a DIY item, owners are required to assemble the bed, engaging in a creative process that adds a personal touch to the pet's living space.

Tesla's tradition of unconventional products

Tesla's venture into the realm of quirky merchandise is not new. The company has a history of introducing unrelated products alongside its core electric vehicle offerings. Examples include the "Tesla Tequila," a premium liquor with a price tag of $420 per bottle, and the stainless steel "Cyberwhistle," purchasable exclusively with dogecoin, Musk's favoured cryptocurrency meme token.

Additional offbeat items in Tesla's catalogue include a $100 "Giga Texas Belt Buckle" adorned with the phrase "Don't mess with Tesla," a $60 Tesla umbrella, and a $70 Tesla branding iron.

Elon Musk's penchant for unconventional products extends beyond Tesla. The Boring Company, his tunnel-construction public transit enterprise, gained attention in 2018 by selling $500 flamethrowers that swiftly sold out.

Tesla's debut Cybertruck recently rolled off the production line at its Austin plant, marking a significant milestone after encountering several years of delays. The anticipated release of the Cybertruck for sale is expected later this year, with Musk aiming to manufacture over 250,000 units annually, contingent upon market demand.