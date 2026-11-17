Elon Musk has stepped in to offer former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang a free blue verification badge on X after the chipmaker removed its corporate affiliation from his profile. The offer came after users noticed that Huang had lost both his blue tick and Nvidia's affiliated account badge following his resignation on November 12.

Responding to a post highlighting the changes, Musk wrote: "Blue check coming back for free on the house." The comment has attracted attention as the Tesla and SpaceX chief continues to publicly support Huang amid the leadership controversy at Nvidia.

Why did Jensen Huang lose his blue tick on X?

Huang's X profile underwent changes following his departure from Nvidia. His biography was updated to identify him as the founder of Nvidia, while the company's affiliation badge disappeared.

The blue verification mark also vanished. Before his resignation, Huang's account had both the blue checkmark and Nvidia's corporate affiliation. X offers businesses a subscription-based verification programme through which companies can receive gold checkmarks and link employees or executives to their official accounts. Following Huang's departure, the Nvidia affiliation was no longer applicable. However, the exact reason for the removal of his blue checkmark has not been independently confirmed.

Huang remains Nvidia's co-founder, although he has stepped down as its president, CEO and board member.

What did Elon Musk say about Jensen Huang?

Musk responded after an X user shared screenshots showing the changes to Huang's profile.

"Blue check coming back for free on the house," Musk wrote on November 17.

The statement suggests that Musk is willing to provide Huang with verification without requiring him to pay for an X Premium subscription.

However, Musk did not specify when the blue tick would return. At the time of the reports, Huang's profile was still displaying no blue verification mark. This is not the first time Musk has backed Huang. He has also publicly supported calls for the former Nvidia chief to return to the company.

Will Jensen Huang return to Nvidia as CEO?

Huang's departure has triggered a campaign among technology executives, investors and employees seeking his reinstatement.

An online petition called 'Stand with Jensen' has reportedly attracted more than 191,000 signatures, with support from figures including Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and YouTube co-founder Steve Chen.