Downing Street lockdown parties: Sue Gray report could come this week

The Cabinet Office probe into Downing Street gatherings amid coronavirus limitations in 2020 and 2021 could yet be revealed in full in the coming days.

Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, revealed earlier on Tuesday that the police were looking into "a number of occurrences" for possible violations of COVID-19 standards.

Sue Gray's report is expected to be released this week after the Metropolitan Police believes there is no reason to withhold information.

Sue Gray report

During the COVID pandemic, media accounts claim that 17 gatherings took place in Downing Street (where the prime minister lives and works) or other government agencies.

Downing Street just confirmed that during the initial COVID lockdown, workers gathered with Boris Johnson inside No 10 to wish him a happy birthday on June 19, 2020.

Most indoor meetings of more than two people were prohibited at the time.

Sue Gray is now the Cabinet Office's second permanent secretary, reporting to Simon Case, the UK's most senior civil servant.

A civil servant is a person who assists the government in implementing its programmes. In 2017, Ms. Gray led a probe into the conduct of senior government minister Damian Green, which resulted in his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies)