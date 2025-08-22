/'Like oil and vinegar': Trump not sure if he can make Zelensky, Putin meet - Was his heavy diplomacy for vain?

A week after hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump appeared uncertain about arranging direct talks between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing the two as being “like oil and vinegar.” “We’re going to see if Putin and Zelensky will be working together,” Trump said. “They don’t get along too well, for obvious reasons, but we’ll see. And then we’ll see whether or not I would have to be there,” he added. Trump has been pressing for a meeting between the two leaders as part of his effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war. But so far, the idea has not taken shape.

Russia signals no plans yet

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC News there was currently “no meeting planned” between Putin and Zelensky, despite speculation that a summit could be the next step towards peace. Lavrov said Moscow had shown “flexibility” on issues raised by Trump at last week’s Alaska summit but claimed that Zelensky “said ‘no’ to everything.” “Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda is ready for a summit, and this agenda is not ready at all,” he said, accusing Ukraine of blocking progress.

Trump had raised hopes earlier