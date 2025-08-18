/Is 'western bullying' real reason for Ukraine war? Putin reveals 'root causes' behind Moscow's invasion of Kyiv

After his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Vladimir Putin once again blamed the West for the war in Ukraine. The Russian president insisted the real issue, or the so-called 'root cause' lies in what he called the 'situation around Ukraine.' By this, he meant a long-running struggle over Russia’s security and its place in the world.

Balance of power at the centre

Putin said the root cause of the conflict was the collapse of what he views as a “fair balance in the security sphere in Europe and the world as a whole.” He said peace could only come if that balance is restored, with Russia treated as an equal to the United States and NATO. For the Kremlin, this means undoing the West’s dominance since the Soviet Union broke apart in 1991 during the Cold War.

Claiming Russia is the victim

Putin has repeatedly called the war a tragedy, saying Russians and Ukrainians “have the same roots.” He said he wanted it to end, but blamed the West for pushing Ukraine away from Russia. In his view, Russia is not the aggressor, instead, he portrays his country as a victim of Western bullying.

NATO expansion as the trigger

For years, Putin has said NATO’s growth in Eastern Europe is the main reason for the conflict. Countries such as Poland and Romania joined NATO after the Soviet Union collapsed. When Ukraine looked to follow the same path, Russia drew a red line. Western leaders rejected Moscow’s demands to stop NATO’s expansion, and soon after, Russia invaded.

A Cold War mindset

For Putin, the “root causes” are less about Ukraine itself and more about restoring Russia’s place as a global power, equal to the United States and respected in Europe. Putin's mindset is to restore Russia as one of two global superpowers and revive the Cold War order, where Moscow held sway over its neighbours and sat at the top table of world politics.

A gamble that has backfired