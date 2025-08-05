/Donald Trump would ‘probably not’ run for a third term in White House. Says...

US President Donald Trump, speaking in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday (August 5), said that he would probably not run for a third term as president. The remark holds significance since he won the presidential election in 2024, several reports have emerged that Trump was looking to change the American constitution to allow himself to run for the president for the third time. The president's constitution bars a person from taking over the presidency for three terms. Trump himself has many times asserted that he will run for a third term in the White House in 2028.

When he was asked in the interview if he would run again, Trump said, "No. Probably not." "Probably not," he said a second time with a laugh.

Trump to punish US banks?

After the reports that the White House is preparing an executive order to put pressure on big banks in the US for their discrimination against conservatives, US President Donald Trump subtly confirmed it, saying the banks certainly did discriminate. Talking at an interview with the CNBC on Tuesday (August 5), the American president gave his own example, saying he had "many accounts" loaded with cash, but the banks did not take him as a customer.

A journalist questioned Trump, “The Wall Street Journal is reporting that you're preparing an order to punish banks that discriminate against conservatives, including potentially the Bank of America ... Can you tell us about that executive order, what's in that?”