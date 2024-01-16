LIVE TV
Donald Trump projected to win Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa

Iowa, United StatesEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Jan 16, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

Meanwhile, Reuters citing Edison Research projections has said that the battle for second place remains between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. 

Former United States President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump earned his widely expected victory Monday (Jan 15) in the Iowa caucuses, the first vote in the 2024 presidential race, the American media has projected.

This is a developing story...More to follow.

