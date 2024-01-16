Donald Trump projected to win Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa
Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Meanwhile, Reuters citing Edison Research projections has said that the battle for second place remains between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Meanwhile, Reuters citing Edison Research projections has said that the battle for second place remains between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Former United States President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump earned his widely expected victory Monday (Jan 15) in the Iowa caucuses, the first vote in the 2024 presidential race, the American media has projected.
Meanwhile, Reuters citing Edison Research projections has said that the battle for second place remains between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.
This is a developing story...More to follow.