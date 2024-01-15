Iowa caucus 2024: Here is when, where and how Republicans choose presidential candidate

Iowa caucus 2024: The rural American state of Iowa will today see a repeat of a tradition it has impressively upheld since the 1970s: The caucus that marks the beginning of a long process by which both Republicans and Democrats choose their presidential nominees.

Caucuses are lengthy processes, in which party voters gather at public places, usually braving frigid temperatures, and debating over their candidate preferences. The caucuses are held at school gymnasiums, churches, and community centres.

Significance of Iowa Caucuses

The caucuses hold no major significance for Democrats as Joe Biden will largely be leading their campaign for the 2024 election. However, it holds utmost importance for Republicans, where the Iowa caucus could seal the fate of Republican hopefuls.

Although ex-US President Donald Trump has maintained a lead over his opponents in opinion polls, the Iowa caucus could either further cement his hold over the party or give one of the frontrunners a chance to close in on the popular leader.

Understand the process

Republican voters will gather at local precincts across the state. There, a caucus chair and a secretary will be elected to conduct the process. Surrogates of the major candidates will give speeches first, and then a vote will be conducted on paper ballots.

The results of that vote determine the proportion of Iowa’s 40 convention delegates that each candidate will receive.

Iowa Caucus: Who can participate?

Anyone who will be 18 years old before the November election can participate. Usually, only registered GOP voters participate in the caucuses. Those hoping to register for the first time or switch their party affiliation must also bring documents, like pay stubs or utility bills, proving that they live in Iowa.

Iowa Caucus: Details about timing

The caucuses will get underway at 7pm Central Time. However, those who wish to participate must reach their precincts before 5 pm.

Iowa Caucus: Where will they be held?

Iowa caucuses are being held at more than 1,600 places across the state this year. You can click here to find out the location of the nearest precinct. Republicans who can’t attend a caucus in person on Monday won’t be able to participate.

Iowa Caucus: Where to watch on TV?

The Iowa caucus will be covered by all major news outlets and TV channels across the US. The coverage will start in the hours leading up to the start of caucus processes in the evening.