Explained | Why Iowa Caucuses 2024 are important for US Presidential Elections?

So the year 2024 has begun and as people across the world crack jokes about how they didn't work on their resolutions in the first two weeks, political pundits have begun focusing their gaze on the election season. This is no ordinary year for democracy worldwide. Because national elections are slated to take place in countries like India, the UK, Indonesia, Russia and of course the United States. That means almost half the world is going to participate in an election. The United States, the most powerful country in the world has its election day in the latter half of the year but the process (and the fever) will start on January 15 with Iowa caucuses.

US presidential election usually start hitting headlines when there are two candidates in the ring, one from the Democratic Party and one from the Republican Party. The one-on-one contest has a certain simplicity to it in public perception and media coverage. But parties do not elect their candidates randomly. There are intra-party processes that kick in in the month of January each election year. And the fierce battle starts with Iowa caucuses.

What is a Caucus?

Literally speaking, a caucus is "a group of people with similar interests, often within a larger organization or political party" as defined by Oxford Dictionary. For someone who knows US election process inside out, the definition fairly encapsulates the process that kicks off in the election year.

But even if you don't know. We've got you covered.

Caucus in US political context indeed means a gathering. But it's not just any gathering. In caucuses, people actually indicate which presidential hopeful (among several from a party) they support. And result of these caucuses, big or small has an impact on the hopeful's prospects of eventually getting officially nominated from that party.

Watch | Hunter Biden's surprise visit to Capitol Hill causes frenzy in US Congress × A caucus is organised by the political parties and not by state officials. Each party organises its own caucus. Voters, generally registered with the party attend respective caucuses which are held in hundreds of places in the state.

Caucuses are like small community meetings where representatives of the candidates (or sometimes candidates themselves) address the gathering and make a short speech about why party voters should vote for them. A discussion among those present may or may not take place. But ultimately the attendees write name of the party candidate they want to have the ultimate nomination and cast their 'vote'. The votes from the state are then tallied and sent to that party's state unit.

What are Primaries?

Unlike caucuses, which are organised by the political parties, primaries are organised by state authorities. The similarity between caucuses and primaries is that they ultimately indicate which candidate within a party the party voters prefer.

What happens after these votes are cast?

Both, Republican and Democratic parties have 'delegates' assigned for US states. These delegates ultimately 'endorse' a candidate in respective party conventions which take place after all primaries and caucuses.

And the delegates are assigned to each candidate in proportion with votes the candidates got from party supporters in caucuses and primaries.

Republican Iowa Caucus 2024

The state of Iowa holds caucuses. This kicks of the election season. The Republican Party is holding its caucus on January 15.

At 7 pm CST (0100 GMT on Tuesday), Republican voters will gather in more than thousands of places of Republican caucus and indicate their choice for their favoured candidate.

The voting will be carried out by secret ballot. They will be sent to party unit in the state to be tallied and it is expected that result will be known within a few hours.

How many delegates are up for grabs in Iowa?

The Republican Party has assigned 40 delegates for the state.

Who can vote in the Iowa Caucuses 2024?

Residents of Iowa who are over 18 years of age and who have registered as Republican will be able to vote. Remote participation is not allowed. The voters should be present at the caucus if they want to vote.

What's so important about Iowa caucuses?

Iowa is a relatively small state in US with a population of just over 3 million. Iowa may not have the political might to decisively swing the result of the US Presidential Election but Iowa caucuses are important.

Firstly, It is the very first round of an actual intra-party fight between the presidential hopefuls. It kickstarts the election season and any candidate who wins the Iowa caucus may have wind in his/her sails as it boosts their profile.

The winner often commands the limelight just when the election fever is starting. This has the potential of swinging party voters in their favour in upcoming caucuses and primaries in other states.

Victory in Iowa may have a practical benefit as well as the winner might possibly be able to fill them war chest with influential donors turning to them. To have such a momentum right at the start is definitely not a bad thing.

How is the Republican field looking?

Despite his controversies and legal troubles, former US president Donald Trump is a clear frontrunner atleast now. Republicans with some semblance of being able to challenge him are Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. But they are too far behind him right now in terms of approval ratings.

What is the Democratic Party doing?

President Joe Biden is standing for a re-election. The Democratic Party will hold caucuses in Iowa but the voters will be able to indicate their preference by mail-in voting process which will begin on January 12 and will go till March 5.