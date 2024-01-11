US: Brooklyn's school houses asylum seekers, forces students to learn remotely

A high school in Brooklyn, United States has kicked out students from a classroom for accommodating around 2,000 migrants, who were evacuated from a tent shelter amid a monster storm.



The step was taken amid mounting concerns that Floyd Bennett Field's massive migrant tent may collapse amid gusting winds and torrential rains. The migrants were then taken to the second-floor gym at James Madison High School. However, the last-minute decision taken by the city authorities left the parents and neighbours, living near the school, fuming.

City Officials Face Backlash

The city officials, who faced intense anger from parents, on Wednesday (Jan 10) defended their decision to shift the thousands of asylum seekers to a Brooklyn high school from the Floyd Bennett Field tent shelter, which they said was aimed at protecting them from high winds and rain.

Also read: Federal judge gives green light to first US execution by nitrogen gas

It was reported by media, that the school even received a bomb threat amid the backlash. Many parents and community leaders gathered outside the school and claimed that they should not have moved the classes online to make room for around 1,900 migrants, who were sheltered temporarily in the school's gym and auditorium on Tuesday (Jan 9).



"It's inexcusable to do this to the students of New York City high schools, especially after all they've been through with COVID," said one parent, reported CBS News.



"They have to come up with another solution. They cannot do this to school kids," said a resident, identified as Steve. Meanwhile, assemblyman Mike Riley said, “Mayor, you knew this was going to happen. Everyone knew this was going to happen.”



The protesters said that they shouldn't use schools as shelters and that Floyd Bennett Field, which is located near the shore of Jamaica Bay, is not a good place for keeping migrants because it is vulnerable to weather events.

Watch: US: Hunter Biden makes surprise visit to Capitol Hill amid contempt hearing "We need a more sustainable plan and we know another storm is coming, one of two of them," Assemblywoman Jamie Williams of Brooklyn said while speaking to CBS News.



As per the city officials, the migrant families were sent back to Floyd Bennett Field at 4:15 am on Wednesday (Jan 10). Assemblyman Michael Novakhov, questioning the timing and costs, said, "I'm sympathetic to migrants, to have no idea why they removed during the night. Those people have kids -- 4:15 in the morning? School is closed anyways. They could've stayed here until 6 or 7 am.”



City officials said James Madison High School will never be used again for sheltering asylum seekers, however, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said that they acted, "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals working and living at the centre."