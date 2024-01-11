'Mealy-mouth politician', 'lies' and more: DeSantis and Haley engage in verbal battle at pre-Iowa debate

In a Republican debate that featured insults mixed with policy, US presidential hopefuls Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley repeatedly accused each other of lying. On Wednesday, in the final debate before the nominating process known as primaries begins, the Florida governor and former US Ambassador to UN pitched their bids to Republicans, battling to emerge as the top alternative to favourite Donald Trump.

Days before the campaign's first votes are to be cast, the two battled to be the GOP's candidate in the 2024 US presidential election.

Verbal ammunition flies thick and fast

Former US president Donald Trump was once again absent from the debate held in Iowa's capital, Des Moines. The two present at the debate, DeSantis and Haley, bombarded each other with a slew of insults, engaging in an increasingly rancorous battle.

At one point, DeSantis referred to Haley as a "mealy-mouthed politician".

"We don't need another mealy-mouthed politician who just tells you what she thinks you want to hear just to try to get your vote, then to get an office and to do her donors' bidding," he said.

"Donald Trump is running to pursue his issues. Nikki Haley is running to pursue her donors' issues. I'm running to pursue your issues and your family's issues and to turn this country around," he added.

Haley also made it obvious that the gloves were off. Hitting out at rival DeSantis' runaway campaign, she, as per AFP, repeatedly directed the audience to a website dedicated to documenting his "lies".

"Every time he lies… don't turn this into a drinking game because you will be over-served by the end of the night," said Haley.

Donald Trump absent, Chris Christie drops out

Trump, the clear frontrunner, was noticeably absent from the head-to-head showdown just five days before Iowa's pivotal opening vote in the primary season.

Chris Christie, Trump's most vocal critic in the Republican Party, dropped out just hours earlier. With no other candidates qualifying, Haley and DeSantis were expected to take potshots at Trump. However, the two mainly were seen competing to be his closest runner-up.

Haley, for the most part, stuck to her campaign line that Trump was "the right president at the right time" but that "his way is not my way."

At one point, she did criticise Trump over his bogus claims of a stolen election in 2020.

DeSantis was tougher on Trump and briefly hit out at his 'poor record' on curbing public disorder, broken promises on border security and failure to attack Washington's corruption.