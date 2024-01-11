Crème de la crème: These are the world's most powerful passports; India, Pakistan rank at these positions

Rankings for the world's most powerful passports in 2024 are in, and the Indian passport has improved its global standing, moving up three positions.

The top placeholders: World's MOST powerful passports

In 2024, the Crème de la crème or the accolade of having the world's most powerful passport is split among not one or two but six countries: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain. All these nations allow visa-free entry to a whopping 194 global destinations.

These rankings are as per the latest Henley Passport Index report which ranks the world's passports "according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa". Its rankings are based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA)—world's the largest travel information database.

For the past half-decade, Japan and Singapore have bagged the top spot, however, this year, multiple European nations have climbed the ladder.

In second place, with 193 visa-free destinations, are Finland, South Korea, and Sweden. Rounding off the top three with 192 global destinations are Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

What about India?

In 2023, India stood at the 83rd position and its passport didn't need a visa in 58 global destinations. This year, the nation moved up three ranks to 80th and boasts 62 visa-free destinations around the world. This includes popular tourist spots like Barbados, Fiji, and Thailand.

India shares its 80th number spot with Uzbekistan. Neighbouring nation Pakistan also improved its rank, moving from 102nd to 101st, with 34 visa-free destinations.

