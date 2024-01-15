2024 US presidential race begins with Iowa caucus amid freezing temps, Trump seeks early victory

Donald Trump remains the frontrunner in order to stake an early claim for the Republican presidential nomination as voters kick off the Republican presidential nomination race Monday (Jan 15) with caucuses.

Tens of thousands of consumers in northern states and Texas were without power due to an Arctic blast as much of the United States was trapped by the Arctic freeze, but Iowans braved below-zero temperatures to cast the first votes in the 2024 campaign.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are basically gunning for a runner-up finish amid Trump's evident dominant position.

Trump is anticipated to easily win the state's first-in-the-nation race based on his commanding lead in opinion polls. He seeks to be the Republican choice against President Joe Biden in November.

However, experts do not rule out Haley or DeSantis making a strong comeback, defining the various polls. The latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll put Trump at 48 per cent among likely caucus-goers.

Experts have added that the Iowans may face blizzards and a wind chill of -42 degrees Celsius in certain areas, which may reduce attendance.

"I'm asking you to go out, brave the cold and support me in the Iowa Caucus. You will never have an opportunity to have your vote make more of an impact than you will tonight!" DeSantis posted on X, formerly Twitter, early Monday.

At a campaign event near Des Moines on Sunday, Trump called for supporters to "dress warmly". He said, "Brave the weather, go out, and save America."

Maci Arjes, part of a student Republican group at the University of Iowa, warned: "The biggest question I'm getting right now is: 'Is the caucus still going to take place? There is going to be a polar vortex'."

Caucuses will begin at around 7:00 pm (0100 GMT Tuesday), when voters gather in schools, libraries and fire stations across the state.

Cold snap in US

Temperatures in Iowa are expected to plummet to a life-threatening -35 degrees Fahrenheit (-37 Celsius) on Monday night. Republican candidates cancelled campaign events on Sunday as a blizzard covered the state.

Wind chills are expected to reach -58 degrees Fahrenheit (-50 Celsius) in places such as Montana, South Dakota, and North Dakota.