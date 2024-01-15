US Defense Secretary Austin discharged after prostate cancer surgery kept secret from Biden

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was discharged from the hospital on Monday (Jan 15), after a two-week stay for undisclosed complications following secret prostate cancer surgery.

The 70-year-old, who kept the cancer diagnosis and hospitalisation from President Biden and senior officials until January, will continue to work from home during his recovery.

President Biden acknowledged the lapse in communication but expressed confidence in Austin, who was initially admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery after a routine screening detected the cancer earlier that month, as reported by Seattle Times.