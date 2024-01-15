LIVE TV
ugc_banner

US Defense Secretary Austin discharged after prostate cancer surgery kept secret from Biden

Washington, US Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 15, 2024, 10:24 PM IST

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting, Nov. 22, 2023.  Photograph:(AP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, 70, was discharged from the hospital after two weeks for complications from secret prostate cancer surgery. President Biden learned of the hospitalisation on Jan 4.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was discharged from the hospital on Monday (Jan 15), after a two-week stay for undisclosed complications following secret prostate cancer surgery.

The 70-year-old, who kept the cancer diagnosis and hospitalisation from President Biden and senior officials until January, will continue to work from home during his recovery.

President Biden acknowledged the lapse in communication but expressed confidence in Austin, who was initially admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery after a routine screening detected the cancer earlier that month, as reported by Seattle Times. 

(With inputs from agencies)

RELATED

No women in 28-member team: Cop29 organising committee faces backlash for gender imbalance

German economy shrank in 2023 on energy, export woes

Top 10 world news: US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen, Osaka crashes out of Aus Open, and more