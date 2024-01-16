'Drill, baby, drill': Trump reiterates his campaign talking points after massive victory in Iowa caucuses

Donald Trump breezed past his opponents in the Iowa caucuses on Monday (Jan 15) night, securing more than 50 per cent votes to pull ahead of the rest of the field. After the win, Trump addressed a boisterous crowd in Des Moine where he congratulated his rivals and talked about removing the aliens and making America great again.

"We're going to come together. It's going to happen soon," Trump said at the Iowa Events Center, referring to his White House comeback.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finished second in the race with ex-UN ambassador Nikki Haley occupying the third spot. Trump congratulated them both and said he had a 'good time' together.

"I want to congratulate Ron and Nikki for having a good time together. We're all having a good time together. And I think they both actually did very well. I really do. I think they both did very well," said Trump.

Afterwards, the former president got down to his usual campaign messaging that was received enthusiastically by the Iowans who braved frigid cold temperatures to vote for him.

"We're going to drill, baby, drill right away. Drill, baby, drill. We're going to seal up the border because right now we have an invasion. We have an invasion of millions and millions of people that are coming into our country. I can't imagine why they think that's a good thing," Trump said.

"I think it's a group of people that probably larger in number than New York State, and we can't have that. We can't have that. It's not sustainable as a country. It's horrible. And, you know, they're coming from prisons and jails," he added.

Trump finished his speech by evoking his trademark Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan and urged voters to reelect him to the White House.

"Our country is laughed at all over the world and laughing at us, and they want our country to come back. They want America, you know, they want us to be great again. It's a very simple MAGA. Make America great again and America first. America First is a very important part of MAGA," he said.

The Iowa win has strengthened Trump's credentials to go toe-to-toe with Joe Biden in the presidential race. The US president took to social media and conceded that Trump was the clear frontrunner at this stage in the Republican camp.