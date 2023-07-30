Demonstrators protest outside French embassy in Niger capital after Paris suspends development aid

Thousands of pro-junta demonstrators took to the streets on Sunday and gathered outside the French embassy in Niger's capital city Niamey after Paris suspended development aid as well as budgetary support to Niger over this week's military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum, as per news agency AFP reports.

Some protesters ripped off and stamped on a plaque bearing the words "Embassy of France in Niger". They further replaced it with Niger and Russian flags, while shouting "Long live Russia", "Long live Putin" and "Down with France".

France, while condemning the violence that erupted around its embassy in Niger, demanded the local authorities safeguard the building.

"Nigerien forces have an obligation to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and consulates as part of the Vienna convention," the French foreign ministry said, condemning "all violence against diplomatic missions".

"We call on them to immediately fulfil this obligation".

Also Read: France suspends development aid and budgetary support to Niger

'Will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests,' says French President Emmanuel Macron

France issued a warning saying that it would retaliate if its citizens were attacked in Niger after protesters tried to enter its embassy in the capital.

"Should anyone attack French nationals, the army, diplomats and French interests, they will see France respond in an immediate and intractable manner," the French president's office said, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron "will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests".

"France also supports all regional initiatives" aimed at "restoring constitutional order" and the return of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, Macron's office said, as the West African regional bloc ECOWAS was readying to discuss the Niger coup during a summit in Nigeria.

African Union, EU intensify pressure on Niger coup leaders

The African Union's Peace and Security Council, in a communique after a meeting on the coup on Friday, demanded, "military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days."

It condemned in the "strongest terms possible" the act to overthrow the elected government and also expressed deep concern over the "alarming resurgence" of military coups in Africa.

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell on Saturday released a statement saying that the coalition would not recognise the putschists and further announced the suspension of security cooperation with Niger.

"The European Union does not recognise and will not recognise the authorities from the putsch in Niger," Borrell said in a statement.

"All cooperation in the security field is suspended indefinitely with immediate effect" in addition to the end to budgetary aid, he added.

Bazoum "remains the only legitimate president of Niger", the statement said, further calling for his immediate release and holding the coup leaders to account for the safety of him and his family.

Borrell said the EU was ready to back future decisions taken by West Africa's regional bloc, "including the adoption of sanctions".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE