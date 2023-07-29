France suspends development aid and budgetary support to Niger

The French foreign ministry on Saturday released a statement saying that France has suspended the development aid as well as budgetary support to Niger after this week's military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

Paris "calls for an immediate return to constitutional order in Niger," along with the reinstatement of democratically-elected Bazoum, the ministry said in a statement.

The country, which is located in the heart of the Sahel, is home to approximately 26 million people and has one of the highest demographic growth rates in the world.

The French Development Agency in the year 2021 committed 7 million euros to the country, which is one of the poorest in the world, as per the figures on the agency's website.

While visiting Papua New Guinea on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the coup, calling it "dangerous" for the region and demanding the release of Bazoum.

Macron said he was all set to support sanctions against the perpetrators after his foreign minister said the power grab did not appear to be definitive.

"This coup d'etat is completely illegitimate," Macron told a news conference in Papua New Guinea.

African Union, EU intensify pressure on Niger coup leaders

The African Union released a statement on Saturday demanding Niger's military to "return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority" within 15 days as the European Union rendered more intense pressure on the coup leaders by discontinuing security cooperation with the country.

The AU's Peace and Security Council, in a communique after a meeting on the coup on Friday, demanded, "military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days."

It "condemns in the strongest terms possible" the act to overthrow the elected government and also expressed deep concern over the "alarming resurgence" of military coups in Africa.

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell on Saturday released a statement saying that the coalition would not recognise the putschists and further made the announcement of the suspension of security cooperation with Niger.

"The European Union does not recognise and will not recognise the authorities from the putsch in Niger," Borrell said in a statement.

"All cooperation in the security field is suspended indefinitely with immediate effect" in addition to the end to budgetary aid, he added.

Bazoum "remains the only legitimate president of Niger", the statement said, further calling for his immediate release and holding the coup leaders to account for the safety of him and his family.

Borrell said the EU was ready to back future decisions taken by West Africa's regional bloc, "including the adoption of sanctions".

