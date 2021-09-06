'Deeply disturbing' leak of Queen's funeral plans irks Buckingham Palace

The 'deeply disturbing' leak of top-secret plans that are to be enacted when the Queen dies has evoked fury at Buckingham Palace.

Sources say furious palace aides are now hunting for the source behind the exposure as there is now a 'major appetite' to discover who the mole is.

In a move described by Whitehall insiders as 'concerning, unnecessary and upsetting', the details of 'Operation London Bridge' including ministerial protocols and funeral arrangements were published.

A royal source told The Mirror, "It is deeply disturbing that such private information, which is not only deeply personal to the Queen but also has widespread security implications, has been revealed."

Whitehall bosses seem to be on a warpath to track down the source. They could narrow down the possible culprits by examining which version of the documents were released.

A cabinet office source said, "We will look into which version has emerged and be able to determine whether this dereliction of duty requires a formal government investigation.”

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment. A royal insider said officials are 'not happy', adding "We are not talking about this. It is a matter for the Government."