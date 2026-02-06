/Days before polls, protests erupt outside Muhammad Yunus’ Dhaka residence over pay hike; 15 injured

Government officials and employees in Bangladesh staged protests outside the official residence of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in the Jamuna area of Dhaka. The demonstrators demanded the announcement of the national pay scale amid rising inflation and a deteriorating economic situation in the country.

The protesters jumped police barricades at Shahbagh and marched towards the high-security Jamuna area at 11:30 am on Friday, leading to confrontations with authorities. Police used baton charges and tear gas to disperse them, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

News reports claimed that around 15 people were injured during clashes with police personnel. The confrontation occurred when a large number of people from across Bangladesh gathered at Shaheed Minar in Dhaka and began marching towards the chief adviser’s residence, Jamuna, around 11 am.

Police also used water cannons to disperse the crowd; however, these measures were not sufficient to stop the protesters from reaching Yunus’ residence.

The fresh protests come as the country is preparing for the 13th general elections on February 12, nearly 18 months after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a violent uprising in August 2024, ending her 15-year tenure.

The country has spiralled into a prolonged phase of unrest following the fall of Hasina’s government, including violent demonstrations across the country following the killing of student leader Osman Hadi in December. This also led to attacks on the offices of leading newspapers and targeted attacks on Hindu minorities.

Fearing an escalation of protests, the government has deployed six platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in the Kakrail Mosque and Hotel InterContinental areas on Friday to strengthen security around Jamuna, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The protesters, however, cautioned that they would not leave until the ninth pay scale is officially gazetted.