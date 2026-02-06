/Foul play in Epstein’s suicide? Newly released video logs raise fresh doubts; show someone near his jail cell

The latest dumb of documents released by the Department of Justice from the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has reignited questions about his death in a New York jail in August 2019, with many suggesting he may still be alive. New files released highlighted unexplained activity near his cell hours before he was found dead.

According to observation logs from surveillance footage at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where the sex offender was held, investigators pointed out a “flash of orange” moving up the staircase toward the isolated L Tier, where Epstein’s cell was located. This unusual visual was captured at around 10:39 p.m. on August 9.

According to an FBI memorandum, the reviews of the partially obscured image have led to conflicting conclusions by the FBI and the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General. While the FBI log describes the image as “possibly an inmate”, the inspector general report described it as an officer carrying orange “linen or bedding,” noting it in their final report as “an unidentified [corrections officer].”

“It is possible someone is carrying inmate linen or bedding up the stairs,” read the DOJ Office of Inspector General’s analysis of video footage.

A final report by the Inspector General stated: “At approximately 10:39 pm, an unidentified CO appeared to walk up the L Tier stairway, and then reappeared within view of the camera at 10:41 pm.”

These findings appear to contradict earlier official statements that no one entered Epstein’s housing tier on the night of his death. Former Attorney General Bill Barr and then-deputy FBI director Dan Bongino had publicly stated that surveillance footage showed no one accessing the tier before Epstein was found dead.

Epstein was discovered unresponsive in his cell shortly after 6:30 am on August 10 by a corrections officer delivering breakfast. Although his death was officially ruled a suicide, no precise time of death was ever determined.