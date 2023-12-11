COP28 exclusive: Women climate activists speak about championing the cause of climate change in Dubai

It’s high time we took some steps to alleviate the issues of climate change. Now that COP28 UAE (United Nations Climate Change Conference) is in its final leg with the massive global event concluding on December 12, it’s important to note that women champions who are proactive about effectuating changes in the space participated and tabled some ideas for a better future for the planet. From Ayadi Mishra to Elsie Gabriel, WION got in touch with women leaders who are a part of WCC (Women Climate Collective), a community of women working on climate change and gender issues, and more.

Elsie Gabriel, Founder of the Young Environmentalists Programme Trust, and National Coordinator of Oceans Climate Reality Project, Ayadi Mishra, an architectural designer, and Neha Naikwade who runs zero-waste initiatives and collaborates with the Climate Collective Foundation to aid climate tech startups spoke to WION in an exclusive chat. They spoke about the role of women climate leaders in forums like COP28 and why we need such platforms.

Here are the edited excerpts from the chat:

Q: What does COP28 mean for you?

A: Ayadi Mishra: It was a dream to be able to be here in person, and I feel like a stupid kid who is now here in a PR Game for a city that aims to do more harm than good in a place filled with billionaires where countries pledge millions for loss and damage.

Neha Naikwade: I came to COP28 to spread more awareness about the kind of innovation that’s been happening in the Global South and further that climate startup ecosystem support to accelerate the growth of these startups because I believe the people who are suffering on the ground are the best suited to build these solutions. So for me, COP has been that platform to meet people in decision-making chairs and nudge the ecosystem to invite more funding for climate tech startups.

Q: Why do we need COP28?

A: Ayadi Mishra: It was necessary to congregate to operationalise and do what was started at COP27, at COP21... But probably wasn't needed in a country with mega projects on the way and the conference being headed by an oil giant denouncing the science of a fossil fuel-free future.

Neha Naikwade: ⁠I think we cannot meet the 1.5-degree goal without the private sector joining the fight. The best way to get the private sector on board is through innovation. It is now more profitable to build a climate-friendly business than a traditional one. That’s why we need to bring more attention to supporting climate tech startups who can save the planet while making it profitable.

Q: Can you comment on how women climate leaders are perceived at such forums?

A: Ayadi Mishra: Women and gender have been given a tight corner tucked away in the venue away from water and a loo in the building - and so has nature! We are given strict guidelines on how to protest, on what symbols we can carry and wear, and in a city that doesn't recognise our identities and genders, we are given a safe space in the women and queers that gather in that corner.

Elsie Gabriel: Women are not just contributing to the field of conservation and climate change; they are strong pillars across all sectors of society. Whether as scientists, creatives, leaders, or mothers, they have also exemplified that none of these roles are mutually exclusive. Women uplifting women is integral for us to understand and educate ourselves at a global scale and put India on the map of women's leadership.

Q: What do you have to say about women’s participation in COP28 and other such summits?

A: Ayadi Mishra: I loved seeing the chair of the gender dialogues be a woman, but didn't like the half-empty room which overflowed with plenaries. I have been meeting incredible women working in restoration, finance, in adaptation- all of whom are open about their struggles and are giving us a hand to help us climb further. I realised how underrepresented we are after looking at the world leaders' picture, in the lead delegation from countries and in the "high level" panels which would at most have 1 woman for tokenism.

Elsie Gabriel: As a WCC champion, I believe we women are working together to develop actionable recommendations and initiatives that integrate gender equality into climate change agendas, fostering a more inclusive, equitable, and resilient future for all through our community and working back home in India can prove this right.

Neha Naikwade: It’s disheartening to see that there are very few women founders and investors in this space.. less than 10 per cent of the climate tech startups in the world are founded by women. Hardly 14/150 speakers at COP are women and even fewer of us are at the negotiation table when 50 per cent of the world's population is women. We need to understand that climate change affects women differently than men. So we need more women at COP to represent the 50 per cent women be it in technology innovation or disaster rescue. Also, we women need to understand how to network and open doors for each other so that we can reach there.