Changing earlier plan, UK to ban gay conversion therapy now, says report

After getting an angry response from LGBT groups and some lawmakers, the UK government seems to have decided to ban conversion therapy for gay or bisexual people in England and Wales, ITV reported on Thursday.

But the government has not dropped the plan for transgender people. It is also looking to review how existing laws could be utilised to prevent it effectively.

Also Read: UK sanctions Russian 'propagandists and state media'

"The Prime Minister has changed his mind off the back of the reaction to our report and he WILL now ban conversion therapy after all," ITV political reporter Paul Brand tweeted.

"Senior Govt source absolutely assures me it’ll be in Queen's Speech (of planned legislation). But only gay conversion therapy, not trans," he said.

Watch: Increased road travel escalated Greenhouse emissions in UK by 4.7%

On the issue, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has come under huge pressure. In 2018, former leader Theresa May had vowed to eradicate a procedure, which looks to change or suppress someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.

In May 2021, the government had set out its post-pandemic parliamentary agenda. It said measures would be brought forward to prevent such "abhorrent practices which can cause mental and physical harm". It had looked to start with a consultation on how it would be best to protect people and how to eliminate such coercive practices.

(With inputs from agencies)