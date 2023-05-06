US: CDC chief Rochelle Walensky resigns, says Covid-19 waning good time for transition

The head of the primary US public health organisation, the Centers for Disease Control, Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Friday that she will resign from her position at the end of June. Walensky submitted her resignation saying the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic was a good time to make a transition.

Walensky, who played a significant role in the Biden administration's response to COVID-19, did not provide a specific explanation for her resignation but claimed that the easing of the coronavirus pandemic had brought her stay at the CDC to a natural endpoint.

According to CDC authorities, Walensky will step down on June 30. An interim director was not immediately announced. She informed the CDC staff of her retirement at a staff meeting after submitting a letter of resignation to President Joe Biden, reported Reuters.

Considering that Walensky, 54, has only been the agency's director for a little over two years, many health professionals were caught off guard by the announcement. She didn't provide any specific reasons for her resignation in her letter to Biden, but she did state that the country is going through a transition as emergency declarations come to an end. She also expressed "mixed feelings" about her decision.

“I have never been prouder of anything I have done in my professional career,” she wrote.

“The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency marks a tremendous transition for our country, for public health, and in my tenure as CDC Director,” she said said in a letter to Biden which was released to the public.

In December 2020, Biden appointed Walensky as the head of the CDC. She stated that she had taken on the position about two years prior with the goal of "leaving behind the dark days of the pandemic."

She arrived with a reputation for being a vocal opponent of the government's response to the outbreak. She was hired to boost morale at the CDC, restore public faith in the organisation, and enhance its occasionally inept response to the pandemic.

Biden's administration attempted to steer the country clear of the pandemic when Walensky was in charge of the CDC, which oversaw a remarkable vaccination programme.

She frequently made appearances on television to convey preventative messages to Americans and to detail the most recent safety precautions. Throughout the pandemic, she received criticism as well, particularly for her agency's occasionally disorganised communications.

She leaves as the COVID-19 death toll in the country approaches 1.1 million. For months, there has been a downward trend in reported cases, hospitalisations, and deaths.

