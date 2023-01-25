Cargo ship sinks between Japan, South Korea; 14 rescued, 8 missing

A cargo ship sank between Japan and South Korea Wednesday and the coast guards of the two countries are searching for eight missing crew, while 14 others were rescued. A Japanese coast guard plane and two ships are at the scene for rescue operation. More Japanese and South Korean vessels were en route, officials from both countries said.

"A total of 14 have been rescued," a spokesman for the Japanese coast guard told AFP.

"We don't know their condition and nationalities yet," he added.

The Jeju Coast Guard said that eleven of those rescued were "unconscious" and those rescued are being transported to Japan's southwestern Nagasaki. South Korea's coast guard, which is assisting the operation, had helped rescue six of them.

The ship, Jin Tian, had sent a distress signal late on Tuesday evening from an area around 110 kilometres west of the remote and uninhabited Danjo islands in far southwestern Japan.

Several of those stranded were rescued by three private ships that were in the vicinity, Japan's coast guard said.

The Jeju Coast Guard said that the captain of the ship told South Korean coast guard officials via a satellite phone, that he and the crew would abandon the sinking ship in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Contact with the crew was then lost.

Japan's government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed that the country's coast guard was cooperating with South Korean authorities in the rescue mission.

The 6,651-ton Jin Tian is registered in Hong Kong. There were 14 Chinese nationals and eight people from Myanmar on board, Japan's coast guard said.

The area where the ship sank is between Nagasaki and South Korea's Jeju island, where hundreds of flights were cancelled on Tuesday because of harsh weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)

