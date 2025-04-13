Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 home draw with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, failing to take advantage of Bayer Leverkusen's slip-up earlier in the day.

After defending champions Leverkusen were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Union Berlin, Bayern knew a win would have moved them eight points clear with five games to play. Also read | Barcelona inch closer to La Liga title with seven-point gap at top after Leganes win



Dortmund took the lead through Maximilian Beier in the 48th minute but Bayern hit back with two goals in four minutes, before Waldemar Anton equalised for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining.

"We've moved a step closer to the championship and we've shown we can create plenty of opportunities," said Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller, who will leave the club after 25 years at the end of the season. "That should help us in the Champions League on Wednesday," Mueller added of next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Inter Milan, with Bayern facing a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

"(We need) to be more clinical," said Harry Kane. "We'll have opportunities, it's about taking them in the right moments."

Usually, the standout fixture on the German football calendar, the buzz around the match was comparatively muted.

The visitors, who trail Barcelona 4-0 in their Champions League quarter-final, arrived in Munich sitting nine spots and 27 points behind in the table.

Bayern, enduring an injury crisis, were camped out near Dortmund's box for almost the entire first half.

Visiting goalkeeper Gregor Kobel needed to snuff out big chances for Kane and Michael Olise.

Seemingly on the ropes at half-time, Dortmund opened the scoring three minutes into the second period, Beier heading between Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig's legs to finish off a counter-attack.

With Dortmund in the ascendancy and probing for a second, Kompany brought on Serge Gnabry and the move worked a treat.

The former Arsenal winger created the equaliser for former Dortmund midfielder Raphael Guerreiro on 65 minutes and then scored a goal of his own four minutes later, slaloming through the visiting defence before hammering home.

Dortmund hit back to level again when Anton knocked in a rebound from a Serhou Guirassy shot.

Bayern remain six points ahead of Leverkusen and closing in on regaining the title.