Brazilian president-elect Lula to meet Biden at White House before taking office next year

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is planning to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House before taking office on January 1, US officials said Friday. Veteran leftist Lula returns to power after two presidential terms from 2003 to 2011 after defeating far-right incumbent Bolsonaro in the October elections.

"I can confirm that we are planning for a visit," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "We look forward to welcoming President Lula here at the appropriate time."

Kirby told reporters that Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, will be travelling to Brazil Monday to meet Lula's team. He would also be meeting the outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro's administration.

Lula and Sullivan will discuss a potential date for the visit to Washington, which is likely to be some time after December 12, the day his victory is formally ratified by Brazil's electoral tribunal, Lula told reporters in Brazil.

Ever since Biden defeated Donald Trump to take office, US-Brazilian relations have been on the backburner, especially since Trump was Bolsonaro's political role model.

However, Lula's win seems set to change the scenario. Biden was one of the first world leaders to congratulate him on his election win.

"I think we have a lot to say to each other," Lula told reporters, talking about his plans to visit the US before his inauguration in January.

"The United States is facing the same problems with democracy as Brazil. The damage Trump did to American democracy is the same as what Bolsonaro did to Brazil."

"US-Brazilian relations, Brazil's role in the new geopolitics (and) the unnecessary Ukraine war" are other agendas on the list, Lula said.

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon under agribusiness ally Bolsonaro is also likely to be a major talking point between the two leaders, especially looking at the current challenge over climate change.

Lula vowed last month at the UN climate conference in Egypt to fight for zero deforestation in Brazil's 60-per cent share of the world's biggest rainforest.

The incoming president said he would also begin naming his cabinet ministers after December 12.

(With inputs from agencies)

